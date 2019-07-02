BBC star joins Coleg Cambria to celebrate outstanding student achievements

The “outstanding achievements” of Coleg Cambria students was celebrated last week at a glittering awards ceremony.

Coleg Cambria Student Awards saw more than 60 learners presented with trophies for their work over the last 12 months.

Headlined by BBC broadcaster and commentator Jason Mohammad, the event was also attended by staff and representatives from the many organisations and industry leaders that work in partnership with Cambria throughout the year.

Speaking to the hundreds in attendance at Deeside Sports Hall, Jason – who earlier in the day led a workshop and Q&A on how to be a broadcast journalist – reflected on his successful career in television and radio, which includes presenting Final Score and Match of the Day 2.

He was joined by Coleg Cambria chief executive David Jones, who said he was “incredibly proud” of all the winners.

“I never fail to be amazed by the skills and talent of our students, and this year is no different,” said Mr Jones.

“Alongside some of the biggest and best employers in the country you have grown and grown, setting new standards in education, apprenticeships and work-based learning.

“This is the number one college in Wales and has been for many years because we are united in a vision to support our students in pursuing their chosen careers in a happy, welcoming environment with the very best facilities and lecturers.

“Congratulations to you all, and the very best of luck for the future.”

Among the winners on the night were:

Adult Learner of the Year – Paul Lennon

FE Student of the Year – Jasmin Burns

HE Student of the Year – Melissa Molyneux

Special Award for Academic Excellence – Edan Jackson

Apprentice of the Year – Gareth Allen (Airbus UK)

Duke of Edinburgh Award Student of the Year – Caitlin Hardman

Mechanical Engineering Apprentice of the Year, Courtney Wright, praised the college and her employers at Qioptiq in St Asaph for their support.

“Studying at Cambria has been great for meeting new people and my assessor has been extremely supportive. The awards were amazing, I have really enjoyed it,” she said.

Childcare Student of the Year Jasmin Burns added: “My course has been really good as I have been able to attend work placements, I have met lots of different people and I have had amazing support from all the staff.

“The evening was special, it was amazing to be recognised for my hard work.”

The prizegiving also included performances by singer and actress CiCi Howells and Wrexham body-popper Tom Hughes Lloyd, a finalist on the Sky One talent show, Got to Dance.

Sponsors were Redrow, Chetwood Financial Ltd, Airbus, CSP and platinum sponsor IT business C-Learning, whose managing director Ian Nairn said: “It has been our privilege to support the teams at Coleg Cambria in implementing technologies that enable the 21st century skills of problem solving, communication, teamwork and critical thinking.

“From everyone at C-Learning we would like to say congratulations and wish all the students the very best for their future careers.”

