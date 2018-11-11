Battles over: Beacons lit across Flintshire in memory of those who were lost in World War One

A day of events marking 100 years since the end of the First World War drew to a close in Flintshire with the lighting of beacons.

Across the UK more than 1300 beacons were lit simultaneously at 7pm to symbolise the hope and light of peace following the dark days of war.

Beacons were lit along the Flintshire coast as well as Connah’s Quay, Hawarden, Holywell, Greenfield and in Hope’s Waun y Llyn Country Park.

The church bells at St. Deiniol’s and St. Mary’s Church in Hawarden rang out along with other churches across Flintshire and the UK.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“As Flintshire joins the rest of the nation in this commemorative event, it is an opportunity to bring the community together to our outdoor spaces to remember those involved during the war 100 years ago.

The use of the beacons will light up the darkness signifying peace, a tribute to the millions.”

Feature image – Diana Porter

@DeesideDotCom The lighting of the beacon by the Lord Lietutenant of Clwyd at Gladstone playing fields, Hawarden this evening #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/qCUrlPqwYb — Flintshire Skies (@FlintshireSkies) November 11, 2018

Beacons lit across Delyn this evening to end todays commemoration of the end of #ww1 – this one by the mayor of flint at ,and with support of ,⁦@FlintLifeboat⁩ – the castle was bathed in light also -100 years ago tonight the guns were silent for the first time in 4 years pic.twitter.com/GGfTIY0o6s — David Hanson (@DavidHansonMP) 11 November 2018

Just a few of the photographs being shared on social media of Remembrance Day parades and services around Flintshire today.

The Civic Hall is ready for what we expect to be a busy Remembrance Sunday Service this morning as we pay respect to all the armed forces personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/oYSw51Klpg — Connah’s Quay TC (@ConnahsQuayTC) November 11, 2018

ARMISTICE DAY ⚽️ So proud of all the u6s and u8s players and parents today. 90 children and over 100 parents in an impeccable minutes silence at Sandy Lane. #lestweforget #RemembranceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/C8hZaVMbQu — Saltney Town Sports (@Saltneytownfc) November 11, 2018

Hawarden High School were honoured to be part of this morning’s remembrance event at the cenotaph pic.twitter.com/7fedN8kvUn — Hawarden Headteacher (@HeadHawarden) November 11, 2018

We will remember them .. pic.twitter.com/78HNSIjJqR — Paul Williams (@pwillow123) November 11, 2018

Chester:

A thousand ‘Beacons of Light’ will be lit across the UK this evening to mark 100 years since the guns of World War One fell silent.