Battles over: Beacons lit across Flintshire in memory of those who were lost in World War One

Published: Sunday, Nov 11th, 2018
A day of events marking 100 years since the end of the First World War drew to a close in Flintshire with the lighting of beacons.

Across the UK more than 1300 beacons were lit simultaneously at 7pm to symbolise the hope and light of peace following the dark days of war.

Beacons were lit along the Flintshire coast as well as Connah’s Quay, Hawarden, Holywell, Greenfield and in Hope’s Waun y Llyn Country Park.

The church bells at St. Deiniol’s and St. Mary’s Church in Hawarden rang out along with other churches across Flintshire and the UK.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“As Flintshire joins the rest of the nation in this commemorative event, it is an opportunity to bring the community together to our outdoor spaces to remember those involved during the war 100 years ago.

The use of the beacons will light up the darkness signifying peace, a tribute to the millions.”

Feature image – Diana Porter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just a few of the photographs being shared on social media of Remembrance Day parades and services around Flintshire today.

Chester:

A thousand ‘Beacons of Light’ will be lit across the UK this evening to mark 100 years since the guns of World War One fell silent.

 

 

