Award for Buckley Community Speed Watch volunteers

A group of resident volunteers in Buckley Flintshire have been recognised for their dedication to road safety and raising awareness of the dangers of speeding through their speed watch work in the area.

Since 2016 the Buckley Community Speedwatch team completed 359 speed watch sessions, put in a total of 2,111 hours between them in all weathers, recorded 5,517 vehicles at the roadside exceeding the speed limit and are responsible for 5,124 letters being sent to registered keepers.

John Morris Community Speed Watch Manager said; “ I would like to thank all the Community Speed Watch volunteers in North Wales and in particular the Buckley team for giving their time to help make our roads in North Wales safer.

“As a former Roads Policing and Collision Investigation Unit officer I know first-hand the result excessive speed has on injury. The Buckley team have contributed over 2000 hours collectively since their formation in August 2016, which is a massive contribution. They operate in all weathers and are exceptionally dedicated, they richly deserve the recognition.”

If you have a speeding problem where you live and want more details of how Community Speed Watch can help reduce the problem contactcsw@nthwales.pnn.police.uk for details