Autistic Coleg Cambria students have place to relax thanks to generous apprentice donation

Autistic learners have a place to relax and unwind between lectures thanks to apprentices at a national furniture company.

Students on the Neurotech course at Coleg Cambria were presented with a sofa from Westbridge Furniture, which has sites in Deeside and Holywell and makes items for leading brands including John Lewis, Next and Marks and Spencer.

The college has a partnership with the business as part of its Level 2 Upholstery Apprenticeship programme, and the current cohort were delighted to be able to help the Neurotech group, currently working towards a BTEC qualification in Digital Technologies at the Connah’s Quay site.

Their Progress Coach Alison Hill said the donation will give them a quiet space to socialise and rest between classes, when it is safe to do so in light of Covid-19 restrictions.





“The group and I want to say a big thank you to the apprentices and everyone at Westbridge Furniture,” said Alison.

“They are excited to have an area to chill out and be with their friends in a calm environment – it’s given them a big boost after what’s been a challenging year for everybody.”

Employability Mentor Paula Blundell added: “The last cohort of Westbridge trainees made the sofa and delivered it to the college themselves.

“It was a lovely parting gift and has made all of the learners very happy.”

A new batch of apprentices are about to begin their two-month placement with Westbridge in the new year.

If successful, the applicants – aged 16-18 years old – will progress onto the full two-year initiative and a guaranteed job with them.

A spokesperson for the company said: “It’s great for our apprentices to be able to see their finished product being used at Coleg Cambria, where they first started their studies.”

For more on the Westbridge scheme and traineeships, apprenticeships and courses at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk or email traineeships@cambria.ac. uk.