Aura update on the reopening of leisure centres in Flintshire

Aura Leisure – the organisation which manages the majority of leisure centres in Flintshire – has issued an update on the reopening of its leisure centres and the restart of fitness programmes.

From Monday, 26 April, outdoor fitness classes for up to 30 people will resume, bookings can be made online for these classes.

Monday, 3 May 2021: Aura’s leisure centres and swimming pools in Buckley, Flint and Mold will re-open for individual or one-to-one training and single household sessions.

The fitness suites at Jade Jones Pavilion Flint and Mold will open on Bank Holiday Monday (3 May) from 8:00am-2:00pm.





From 4 May, the fitness suites will open from 7:00am-9:00pm on weekdays and 8:00am-2:00pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Aura states that “gym opening times will be reviewed continuously upon re-opening with extended opening hours introduced subject to demand.”

The swimming pools at Buckley, Flint and Mold will be open as per the Swimming Pool Programme.

Public swimming sessions will initially be limited to individual and family pod sessions (maximum of 5 people per pod) with opening times subject to continuous review based on demand.

Monday, 17 May 2021: Indoor fitness classes for up to 15 people will resume.

Children’s swimming lessons will restart.

Indoor organised sports clubs are able to resume though room hire is limited to a maximum of 15 people – more here: https://aura.wales/2021/04/19/customer-update-reopening-of-aura-leisure-centres-may-2021/

Booking can be made here: https://aura.wales/leisure/704-2/

Aura’s Customer Services Team can be contacted at info@aura.wales or via telephone from Monday, 26 April 2021 on 01352 704302 / 704316 (Mon – Fri, 10:00am – 3:00pm).