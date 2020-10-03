Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 3rd Oct 2020

Aura Libraries to take part in ‘Libraries Week’ between 5-10 October

Aura Libraries, who are based throughout Flintshire, will be taking part in ‘Libraries Week’, an annual showcase and celebration of the best that libraries have to offer.

Between 5-10 October, Aura will be sharing a poem a day, giving daily reading recommendations from colleagues and information about their services as well as what local libraries can do for the community.

They will also be sharing rhyme and story time videos on their social media and YouTube channel.

This year’s theme is ‘Discover a World of Reading’.


Susannah Hill, Library Service Manager, said: “We are really delighted to be celebrating Libraries Week this year. We want people to ‘Discover a World of Reading’ with us and we have so many stories to share.

“Books can take you on incredible journeys, make you smile, and improve your well-being, as well as help you to learn.

“We would love for all our library members to share their favourite books with us and hope that everyone enjoys seeing some of ours too.

“Aura Libraries would like to be your passport to reading and we invite you to join us and explore the services and resources we have to offer.”

On top of ‘Libraries Week’, Aura are also hosting their first online ‘Reading Friends’ shared reading session via Zoom on 13 October, encouraging all book lovers to join.

‘Reading Friends’ was launched by The Reading Agency in 2017, with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, to help tackle loneliness using reading to start conversations and connect people socially.

They have free resources which can help pass time spent in isolation including tips on how to look after mental health.

Aura also encourages library members to share photos and reading recommendations on their Facebook and Twitter pages to help the local community #DiscoverAWorldOfReading.

To express interest in joining Aura’s shared reading online session, contact susannah.hill@aura.wales



