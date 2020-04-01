Aura donates vital Personal Protective Equipment to frontline social services workers at Flintshire Council

Aura Leisure and Libraries – the not-for-profit organisation which took over the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire – is doing its bit to help those fighting the battle against coronavirus.

In a bid to support frontline social services workers at Flintshire Council Social Services, Aura has donated supplies of desperately needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

A trolley load of equipment include disposable gloves, packs of rubber gloves, face masks, chemical resistant clothing, disposable aprons and over 3 litres of hand sanitiser was handed over the social service colleagues, it will be used to shield frontline health workers against COVID-19.

Care homes have struggled to get supplies of PPE since the outbreak of coronavirus with claims nationally orders of supplies intended to protect staff and residents in social care settings are being requisitioned by the NHS for use in hospitals.

Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gethin has admitted demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) could outstrip supply.

Mr Gethin said 3.4 million items of PPE has been distributed in Wales since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and last weekend around 600,000 respirator masks have gone out to Welsh health boards.

But he said there have been “localised” supply problem, and “where each of those come up, my expectation is the Health Boards will deal with them.”