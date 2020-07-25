Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Jul 2020

Audiology team praised for their ‘kindness’ and ‘compassion’ towards 98-year-old Flintshire woman

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A health boards Audiology team have received high praise after coming to the aid of a 98-year-old Flintshire woman who was struggling with hearing loss during the pandemic.

Betty Williams is a resident of Rhiwlas Care Home in Flint and after testing positive for COVID-19 was placed in isolation in her room . 

During that time, her hearing loss was causing her distress and she was struggling to communicate with staff and her family over the phone.


Her son, Nick Williams, has praised the Audiology team from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board their quick response with providing her with a new hearing aid.

He said: “While my mum was in isolation she began to find it really difficult to communicate with myself over the phone and also with the staff.

Her hearing was becoming worse and it was causing a great deal of distress and she felt very lonely.

I contacted Mold Hospital and they put me through to the Audiology team.

Two members of the team, Delyth and Megan, immediately came up with a solution.

They were able to set up a replacement hearing aid remotely and drop it off with staff at the care home, providing her with a new hearing aid straight away.

I was so impressed with their response – they were absolutely fantastic and this made a huge difference to my mum’s recovery.

My mum is a very proud woman so having the new hearing aid really brought her confidence back. This is all down to the Audiology team – they are a credit to the NHS and I will never forget their kindness and compassion.”

John Day, Clinical Director of Audiology for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “It is great to know that Mrs Williams can now hear and communicate better as a consequence of Delyth and Megan’s professional help.

“Such feedback, in this case from Mrs Williams and her son, is appreciated by the Audiology team.

“The wearing of face masks is providing additional challenges for people with hearing loss due to an inability to lipread, so use of well fitted hearing aids is particularly more important.

“We’ve operated a postal and phone service for Audiology patients since COVID lockdown. Some good news is that we have now started to see more patients face-to-face where we need to do so.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Free jabs to be offered to over 50’s as Wales announces largest ever flu vaccine programme

News

More than 400 vehicle insurance policies cancelled as North Wales Police looks to disrupt criminal activity

News

Visitors being encouraged to visit Moel Famau at off-peak times

News

Coronavirus second wave “almost certain” according to North Wales health board director

News

Cinemas, museums and beauty salons in Wales can re-open from Monday

News

North Wales health board discharged more than 300 patients into care homes without coronavirus tests

News

Vehicles parked illegally in Snowdonia face being towed away to avoid repeat of “chaotic” scenes

News

Free Summer Holiday Camps in Flintshire will support children back into sports activity

News

Face coverings mandatory in shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and enclosed transport hubs in England from today

News





Read 541,231 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn