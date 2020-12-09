Attempted robbery near Broughton Hall Road shops – police appeal for witnesses

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Broughton last month.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 29, between Broughton Hall Road shops and Lansdown Road.

Just after 7pm, a male dressed in dark clothing and on a bicycle approached the person and attempted to take their purse.

Officers from South Flintshire have posted an appeal on their Facebook page, it states:





“Appeal for witnesses to an attempted robbery in BROUGHTON on 29/11/2020 between THRIFTYS on BROUGHTON HALL ROAD and LANSDOWN ROAD at approximately 19:05hrs whereby a male dressed in dark clothing on a bicycle has approached the victim and attempted to take their purse.

If anyone has any info then please contact PC 3550 TAYLOR via 101 or 73550@nthwales.pnn.p olice.uk”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.