Arriva’s website finally confirms vital Number 12 bus will be withdrawn later this month

A vital bus route which connects Flintshire with Deeside Community Hospital and Higher Shotton will be withdrawn on April 28 according to the service operators website.

An update posted on Arriva Buses Wales website shows a number of services will change from Sunday 28th April they include:

Service 10A which will be revised to operate between Chester and Flint only, no longer serving Holywell.

Service 12 which runs from Mold to Northop, Connah’s Quay, Higher Shotton and Broughton.

Service 13 is being revised to operate between Chester and Mold via Pennyfford in both directions.

Communication regarding service changes had been sketchy from Arriva, several people told Deeside.com that bus drivers were left to tell passengers about the loss of the number 12 service.

The German-owned bus firm eventually issued a statement stating: “We can confirm that from 28th April 2019, the number 12 service will be withdrawn and the number 13 will only run between Chester and Mold via Buckley and Nat Mawr Road in both directions.

“Despite giving much thought on how to save the service, due to low passenger numbers it is no longer commercially viable to operate, and we would like to sincerely apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

There have been a large number of bus service reductions in Flintshire over the past few months, the council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, told Deeside.com in February:

“The Council does have concerns over the reduction in the number of commercial bus services which have been announced over the past few weeks but does not have any input into these decisions, as a bus operator can start, alter or withdraw any commercial service as they see fit, by providing the Traffic Commissioner with the required notice period.

“The Council has been informed that Arriva intends to withdraw the No 12/13 bus service from 28 April 2019 and officers are currently reviewing the impact of the announcement to be able to advise residents on any potential alternative bus routes that can be used, once this service is removed.

Where no alternative bus service is available, the Council will work with the affected communities to look at options to introduce affordable and sustainable Local Travel Arrangement to link passengers to main hubs in town centres or to the core bus network for onward journeys.”