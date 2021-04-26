Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Apr 2021

Arrests following operation targeting serious organised crime in the region

Officers from North Wales Police have arrested a number of people in an operation targeting serious organised crime activities in the region.

Police say the action taken today was a result of a long-running investigation involving a number of departments across the force.

A total of 9 warrants were executed in Flintshire and Denbighshire resulting in eight people being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B Drugs, and alleged money laundering offences.

Police say a quantity of controlled cash, drugs and high-value items were seized.


Assistant Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett said:

“Today’s activities have been made possible by the excellent work undertaken by officers and staff from all areas and departments within the force, who have gathered the intelligence needed to arrest those involved in drug supply and money laundering.”

“We also value greatly the information that comes from members of the community.”

“When you contact us, be it through our website or calling 101, we are listening, we are building evidence and we are working to make north Wales the safest place for you and your families to live.”

“Today’s arrests account for only part of our work to tackle drug supply into North Wales, and to investigate and disrupt this kind of criminal activity and bring down Organised Crime Groups.”

“Everyone should be warned that if you get involved in crime, you will face the consequences.”

North Wales Police are committed to eliminating serious and organised crime and bringing offenders to justice.

If you have any information about criminal activity in your community you can report it via our website at http://ow.ly/7sQZ50ExYCv or by calling 101.

You can also call anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.



