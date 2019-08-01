Around 300 Kilmarnock fans are in Belgrade tonight to ‘cheer’ on Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads are in Belgrade today hoping to pull of what would be another stunning win against all the odds.

Nomads were beaten 0-1 by Serbia’s FK Partizan last Thursday evening in feisty Europa League second qualifying round at Rhyl’s Belle Vue Stadium.

The return leg in the Serbian capital this evening promises to fizz and an early goal for Nomads will set the nerves jangling among notoriously raucous Partizan crowd.

Speaking to Sgorio ahead of tonights game manager Andy Morrison it’s “a great opportunity and we’re looking forward to it.”

“It’s a one off game, and we saw enough about them last week to know that we can cause them problems in the latter stages of the game.

But it’s a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against a really really good team.”

Morrison admits tonights game will be his toughest test so far as manager of Nomads.

“As you progress in the rounds you probably find that the superior teams are further up the ladder.

We knew they’d be a good team, they were very strong last week, the pitch will be really quick tonight, and everything will suit them.

But, you know, they’ve just got that little problem of getting past us and we’ve got a good habit of upsetting people along the way.” He said.

While there may not be too many fans from Deeside making to trip to Belgrade today, Nomads will have some friendly-ish faces in the crowd.

Between 200 and 300 fans from Kilmarnock, the team Nomads sensationally beat in the previous round have also made the trip.

Expecting to steam roller the Deeside outfit, Kilmarnock fans, giddy on the thought of a first ‘proper’ European away day in nearly 20 years, bought flights to Serbia for an expected second round tie with Partizan.

Nomads had other ideas and humiliated Killie with a 2-0 win at Rugby Park, knocking the Scottish Premier League side out of Europe.

We’ve lost our way… We’ve lost our way… 😥



Killie fans still having a party in Belgrade 🤙



🎥: Colin Boyd pic.twitter.com/tjYMEFRfIY — One Team In Ayrshire (@OneTeamAyrshire) August 1, 2019

We'd booked this and everything 😜 pic.twitter.com/GZ9vmc5B6x — thomas (@thomas_samson) August 1, 2019

One Kilmarnock fan told Scottish radio phone in ‘Superscore board’ they have hired a boat for a “booze cruise with 120 Killie fans going down the Danube River” to try and make up for the disaster of being knocked out.

At Home…

The Broad Oak in Connah’s Quay is showing the game tonight on their big screen.

Eddie Loughnane told Deeside.com “As most aren’t traveling to Belgrade, it’s a good opportunity to get the fans together for this massive occasion.

There is a good group going up.

So If you’re thinking of coming along to some Nomads games this season, then this is a good opportunity to see what it’s like to be apart of the Nomads fan family.

Match kicks off at 8pm – food is served until 9pm and kids are welcome.”