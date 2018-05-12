independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Armed police arrest man with machete in Connah’s Quay

Published: Saturday, May 12th, 2018
Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Policing Unit were deployed to Connah’s Quay on Friday evening following reports a man with a machete was ‘was making threats.’

Three of the teams BMW X5 Armed Response Vehicles were seen near the Community Centre, a force dog unit also attended the incident at around 8pm.

Janet got in touch to say;“I have never seen so many police in Connah’s Quay”

A picture posted by the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Policing Unit shows one of their vehicle outside a Alberts Place on Connah’s Quay High Street, its not known if this is the exact location of the incident took place, one eyewitness told Deeside.com there was also police activity further along the Hight Street at Sullivans Rise.

Police say that a man was arrested at the scene and a machete was recovered (pictured below)

In an update on social media a spokesperson for the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Policing Unit said:

“Deployment for the night shift ARV’s and dog handler this evening in #connahsquay after reports of a male making threats with a machete. Male arrested and machete recovered @ChNWPoliceDogs @NWPNorthFlint @NWPolice

In a separate incident, the team were called to Saltney on Friday night to reports of male slashing vehicle tyres with a sword.

