Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Jun 2020

Updated: Tue 2nd Jun

Armed police and helicopter attend Broughton Retail Park

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

UPDATE: It’s been confirmed by Cheshire Police that officers were searching for a man wanted in connection with an robbery in Cheshire.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 3.15pm today, Tuesday 2 June, local officers, supported by armed officers, attended Broughton Retail Park as part of a search for a man wanted in connection to robbery in Cheshire.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area and were unable to locate the man. However they have seized a vehicle in connection with to incident.”

UPDATE: The police helicopter has left the area and returned to the nearby airport base.


North Wales Police have told us the operation was led by Cheshire Police.

Original information below.

There are multiple reports that armed police are attending Broughton Shopping centre this afternoon.

Several people have been in touch to say there are multiple police cars, including dog units, at the Tesco end of the retail park.

The police helicopter is overhead.

No official detail has been released as of yet, however we have asked North Wales Police for comment.

More shortly.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Garden waste collections set to resume in Flintshire from next week

News

North Wales residents ‘not receiving lesser health service’, minister insists after 1,700 mental health patients wrongly discharged

News

Lockdown measures could be reintroduced in the autumn, winter months due to ‘real prospect’ of a spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Police warning to vehicle owners in Deeside following theft

News

Police concerns for missing Mostyn man

News

Police urge people to stay away from Quarry pools

News

Nomads striker Jamie Insall signs new 12 month deal at Deeside Stadium

News

Call to bring forward school summer holidays in Wales for August re-start

News

North Wales Police urges people to ‘stay local’ following busy weekend at region’s beaches and beauty spots

News


Read 634,990 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn