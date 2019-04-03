Are you up for a challenge? Flint Coastguard Rescue Team has launched a recruitment drive

Got what it takes to become a Coastguard Rescue Officer? The Flint-based Coastguard team is looking for new officers and has launched a recruitment drive.
HM Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Teams respond to a wide range of emergency incidents including persons in the water, technical rope rescue incidents, mud rescue incidents, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.
Coastguard Rescue Teams also work closely with the police, ambulance and fire service, mountain rescue teams, and RNLI Lifeboat crews.
Officers also visit schools, clubs and community events to promote coastal and water safety.
Coastguard Rescue Officers are called upon at any time of the day or night in all weather conditions, sometimes working in hazardous situations and carrying out physically demanding tasks.
Full training and equipment is provided by HM Coastguard and no previous emergency service or maritime experience is required.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard Flint said:
“To be a Coastguard Rescue Officer you have to be aged over 18 years, have a full clean UK driving licence and live within an area close to our Chester Road station in Flint.
You will need to be reasonably fit and in good health and will require to take a health and fitness test and meet eyesight and hearing requirements prior to becoming operationally deployable.
Being part of a Coastguard Rescue Team is a big commitment and requires regular attendance at training sessions and at emergency incidents.
We are particularly interested in people with good daytime availability, during the course of the standard Monday to Friday working week for both training and call outs.
If this sounds like something you would be interested in then we want to hear from you.”
An open evening is being held next Thursday, 11th April between 6pm and 9pm at Flint Coastguard/Fire Station for anyone interested in joining.
Anyone interested is asked to send a message of interest via e-mail including your name, age, current address, contact number, current employment status and a bit of information about yourself to: area15@mcga.gov.uk with a subject heading of ‘Recruitment 2019’.
Application closing date 30th May 2019, any late applications will not be processed.