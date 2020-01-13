News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Appeal to trace wanted man from Chester

Published: Monday, Jan 13th, 2020
Police are asking the public to help them trace a 35-year-old from Chester who is wanted on recall to prison.

Alex Matthew Coote resides in the Blacon area of Chester and also has links to the Warrington area.

He is white, around 6’ 1” tall with a proportionate build and has receding brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Coote, or anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts, is advised not to approach him but to instead contact Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101, quoting IML-610208.

Alternatively information regarding Coote’s whereabouts can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

