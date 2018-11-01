   
Appeal to trace “car displaying a blue and red flashing light” driven along the A55

Published: Thursday, Nov 1st, 2018
An appeal for witnesses has been launched following reports of a car being driven along the A55 with “blue and red flashing light on the dashboard.”

Details released by North Wales Police this morning state that a Blue Mercedes CLK270, registration YB52BWA was seen driving from Llay, along the A55 through Flintshire and on to Llandudno around morning rush hour on Tuesday 30th October.

Police say the car was displaying a blue and red flashing light on the dashboard.

Anyone who has any further information or sightings of the car is advised to contact Gareth.roberts@nthwales.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 18400019774

