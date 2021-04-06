Appeal for witnesses after teenage girl struck by vehicle in Flint

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Flint.

The collision took place at 4.15 pm today, Tuesday 6th April, at the A548 traffic lights near the Royal Oak pub.

The 17-year-old female was taken to hospital after suffering leg and facial injures.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses/dashcam footage in relation to a Road Traffic Collision that occurred today (6th April 2021) approximately 16.15hrs on the A548, Flint on the traffic lights near the Royal Oak Public House.”





“A 17-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and is currently in Hospital after sustaining leg and facial injuries.”

“The driver did stop at the scene and his details have been obtained.”

“Any persons travelling through that area at the time who may have witnessed this incident or have dash cam please contact us on 101 or use the live web chat facilities quoting reference: Z046982.”

[Google Streetview image]