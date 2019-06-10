Appeal for witnesses after seven people seriously injured in Flintshire crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A5104 near Treuddyn this evening.

The collision, involving a white Ford van and a black Volvo, happened at about 5.40pm.

[The collision happened near the junction of Ffordd-Y-Rhos and Corwen Road]

Seven people are reported to have been seriously injured in the collision.

Three Wales Air Ambulances were scrambled to the scene of the collision, all transferred casualties to Stoke University Hospital.

Sgt Jason Diamond, said: “The collision resulted in seven people being taken to Wrexham Maelor and Stoke University Hospital this evening with injuries which are described as serious.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles to come forward.”

Latest traffic report at 9.15pm states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident , two vehicles involved on A5104 Corwen Road both ways from Ffordd-Y-Rhos to Ffordd-Llanarmon. Affecting traffic travelling between Corwen and Buckley.”

Contact police on 101 quoting reference X080539. Alternatively, use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

[Main picture Gavin Belton-Rose]