News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Appeal for witnesses after seven people seriously injured in Flintshire crash

Published: Monday, Jun 10th, 2019
Share:

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A5104 near Treuddyn this evening.

The collision, involving a white Ford van and a black Volvo, happened at about 5.40pm.

[The collision happened near the junction of  Ffordd-Y-Rhos and Corwen Road]

Seven people are reported to have been seriously injured in the collision. 

Three Wales Air Ambulances were scrambled to the scene of the collision, all transferred casualties to Stoke University Hospital.

Sgt Jason Diamond, said: “The collision resulted in seven people being taken to Wrexham Maelor and Stoke University Hospital this evening with injuries which are described as serious.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles to come forward.”

Latest traffic report at 9.15pm states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident , two vehicles involved on A5104 Corwen Road both ways from Ffordd-Y-Rhos to Ffordd-Llanarmon. Affecting traffic travelling between Corwen and Buckley.”

Contact police on 101 quoting reference X080539. Alternatively, use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

[Main picture Gavin Belton-Rose]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Housebuilder Anwyl takes on local lad Jack for trainee buyer role

Buckley teacher speaks out about damaging impact of education cuts

Three days of industrial action set to hit Connah’s Quay High School

Delays on A55 near Broughton following a collision

Police appeal for witnesses after driver dies following collision on A55 in Cheshire

Countess of Chester neonatal unit investigation: re-arrest of healthcare professional on suspicion of murder

Student apprentices put finishing touches to successful training scheme

Cabinet committee dedicated to North Wales hosts first meeting

May Day bank holiday to move to a Friday to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn