Posted: Tue 19th Jan 2021

Updated: Tue 19th Jan

Appeal for information launched after man with ‘significant’ head and face injuries turns up at Deeside police station

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information after a man turned up at Deeside police station with ‘significant’ head and face injuries.

The 46 year old man made his way on foot to the police station on Wepre Drive just after 8.30am on Sunday, January 17.

Police have said the man, who was thought to have been in the Dock Road area on Saturday evening, is currently being treated in hospital, his injuries are no longer “life threatening.”

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after a man with significant head and facial injuries made his way to Deeside Police station on Sunday morning January 17.”


“The 46 year old is currently being treated in hospital for injuries which thankfully are no longer life threatening.”

“He made his way on foot to the station in Wepre Drive Connah’s Quay at 8.37am and is known to have been in the Dock Road area on Saturday evening January 16.”

Anyone who may have seen him or who may have any information is asked to call 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ ref 21000034300



