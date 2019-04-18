Appeal after man repeatedly kicked and punched by three teenage boys in Chester city centre

Detectives are appealing for information and video footage after a man was assaulted by three teenagers in Chester city centre.

The incident took place at around 5.45pm on Wednesday 17 April outside McDonalds on Foregate Street.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was assaulted by three teenage boys. He was repeatedly kicked and punched.

Following the incident the victim sought shelter in Deichmann shoe shop – but was followed into the store by the three boys who continued assaulting him.

Police were called to the scene and spoke to the victim – he did not require any hospital treatment.

The three teenagers, who had fled the scene, are described as white.

One boy had floppy hair, he was wearing a white t-shirt and a bubble jacket.

The second boy was approximately 5’ 6” tall and of slim build. He was wearing grey trousers, white trainers and a distinctive two tone aqua/navy blue bubble jacket.

The third teenager was approximately 5’ 5” tall with floppy hair. He was wearing a black bubble coat, black trousers and black or grey shoes with white laces.

Detective Constable Amanda Pyke said: “Foregate Street is one of the busiest streets in Chester city centre and we know there was a lot of people in the area at the time.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses about what happened but we know there will be others who will have seen and heard the incident and we would ask them to come forward.

“We’d also ask anyone who may have filmed the incident on a mobile phone to get in touch.”

Inspector Emma Smithies from Chester Local Policing Unit said: “At this stage this appears to be an isolated incident, but we appreciate this may have caused concern for anyone who was in the area at the time.

“I’d like to reassure anyone who lives, works or visits Chester that we are doing all we can to trace the people responsible.

“Extra officers are on patrol in the area and I’d urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information or video footage that could aid detectives with their investigation should call 101, quoting IML 376870, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.