Anger grows over plans to close Denbighshire county archives and merge with Flintshire

There is growing opposition to Denbighshire’s plans to shut its archives and move them out of county.
Last week councillors on the communities scrutiny committee voted in favour of the £16.6million scheme.
It would see the county close its archives at Ruthin Gaol and move them into a new state of the art facility next to Mold’s Theatr Clwyd where they would be housed alongside Flintshire’s material.
But opposition has been voiced by Denbigh county councillor, Glenn Swingler, one of two members on the committee who voted against the plans, he has been joined in raising concerns by a cabinet member.
Ruthin county councillor Bobby Feeley, who is the cabinet member responsible for well being and independence has come out against the plans.
She said: “Denbighshire should not be contemplating spending £2m, towards the £16.5m cost of moving Denbighshire Archives to Mold in Flintshire, particularly as there are no firm plans for Ruthin Gaol and no money currently allocated to the site, only vague plans to improve the tourist attraction.
I understand Welsh Government are going ahead with a £30m redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd and the proposal for a new build archive on the site next door could be viewed favourably by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to enhance this large ambitious scheme.
As a Ruthin local member I am unable to see what benefit this holds for Ruthin or indeed Denbighshire.
