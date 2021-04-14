Amazon campaigners unfurl banner at Flintshire landmarks

Members of Unite have unveiled their latest campaign ‘Action on Amazon’ at two Flintshire landmarks today.

Action on Amazon say they are promoting the awareness of a new hotline that Amazon employees and can use to speak out about alleged unfair working conditions.

Campaigners unfurled a banner at Flint Castle and Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden

The union has begun a Facebook advertising campaign to ensure Amazon workers know that they can confidentially raise issues of concern free from reprisals.





Unite has said workers are being urged to report concerns using their hotline.

Amazon has a fulfilment centre in Deeside which is part of a huge network of warehouse space across the country.

Unite say: “Amazon occupies an astonishing third of all warehouse space in the UK.”

“Workers toil around the clock to get the essentials delivered to homes during the current health crisis.”

“Amazon’s total net sales attributable to the UK increased from $14.5 billion in 2018 to $26.5 billion in 2020 – that’s an increase of 82 per cent.

But Amazon strongly resists attempts by workers to gain a collective voice of their own.”

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Calls are growing for a new deal for Amazon workers.”

Action on Amazon campaigners were at Flint Castle and the William Gladstone Library in Hawarden today to spread the word that Amazon workers in Deeside and indeed across Wales can contact us confidentially by calling Unite’s hotline.”

“This corporate giant has made billions off the backs of workers. Amazon resists any attempts by workers to gain a collective voice of their own. It is now time that workers have a voice.”

Amazon has refuted claims made on pay and conditions, a spokesperson said: “The fact is we already offer our employees excellent pay, excellent benefits and excellent opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.

“Our competitive wages start at £9.70 or £10.80 per hour depending on location, and we’d encourage anyone to compare this to the wages and benefits offered by other retailers.

“We’re proud to have created 10,000 new permanent roles across the UK in 2020, taking our total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

“Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.”