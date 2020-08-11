Amazon begins recruiting for new Deeside ‘last mile’ delivery station

Amazon has begun recruiting for its new ‘last mile’ delivery station on The Airfields site in Sealand.

The Online retail giant is opening a new 9,000 square metre on the former RAF Sealand site which is being redeveloped as part of the huge Northern gateway site.

Amazon said it will be working with more than a dozen independent delivery companies to provide the fast and reliable delivery ‘Amazon customers love and trust.’

Packages will be shipped to the delivery station in The Airfields, from Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres and loaded onto vehicles to get delivered to customers.





As part of the planning application, Amazon said it will introduce electric vehicles for the ‘last mile’ deliveries.

Around 50 staff will be employed at the site by the online retailer, in addition, independent delivery companies will hire around 300 drivers.

They will collect parcels from the delivery station and deliver them to Amazon customers in Flintshire and Cheshire.

Jobs at the new Amazon facility include Site Manager, Delivery Station Liason and Warehouse Operative.

Vacancies are being advertised by PMP recruitment – you can search their website here: https://www.pmprecruitment.co.uk/job/111121-site-manager/