Alyn and Deeside MS pays tribute to “amazing group” of staff and volunteers at Deeside’s Mass Vaccination Centre

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant has paid tribute to the “amazing group” of NHS staff and volunteers at Deeside’s Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) today.

The Deeside vaccination centre based inside the Rainbow Hospital at Deeside Leisure Centre is one of three MVC’s in North Wales, the other two are in Bangor and Llandudno.

They are now being used, together with three Hospital Vaccination Centres (HVCs) at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Ysbyty Wrecsam Maelor.

GP surgeries across the region are also delivering doses of the vaccine.





Staff at the Deeside MVC will deliver upwards of 700 doses of vaccine today, to help safeguard the health of those in priority groups.

Last week saw a significant increase in the number of vaccinations being delivered across North Wales.

As of the end of last week Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board had vaccinated 15,852 people, the highest number of any health board in Wales.

This week, the health board is planning to “increase the number of vaccinations they deliver” and has been given 8,576 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech and 6,300 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca

Jack Sargeant MS said: “Today I had the immense privilege of seeing first-hand the work at Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre.”

“I heard about the work of an amazing group of NHS staff and volunteers who today alone will administer more than 700 doses.”

“I was incredibly moved by the passion of all involved, being told of one volunteer who had worked full time hours in the centre this week.”

“As soon as you arrive in the building you are greeted by an absolute hive of activity, professionals delivering vaccines to 8 patients every 5 minutes, split into booths. The pace of it was incredible.”

“I spoke briefly to the staff in charge and then just watched the local NHS do what it does best, protect residents in our community.”

“This is not the only site locally with GP surgeries delivering the vaccine and another large site coming online this week.”

“The challenge we have set them is not an easy one, but I have no doubt in my mind that these professionals and volunteers are up to it.”

“Last week North Wales led the way in Wales for numbers of vaccinations administered. Today, I saw why this is.”

“I know many of you will be desperate for news of when it will be the turn of you and your loved ones, this week the Welsh Government set out plans that can be seen here about the order and pace of the programme.”

“This last year has been difficult for us all and residents of Alyn and Deeside have risen to the challenge. We know need to support our NHS once again and shout from the roof tops about the great work they are doing delivering this Vaccine.”

By the end of January Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board they say they aim to vaccinate 90% of the following groups:

Care home residents and staff

80 years and above

BCU Frontline staff

Domiciliary and social care frontline staff

Other care partner frontline staff

To help keep people up-to-date with the vaccination programme, every household in North Wales will receive a letter this week. This will explain in more detail the list of priority groups that will be vaccinated first, how they will be contacted and other useful information.

Again, they reiterated, “We continue to remind people that they do not need to contact the Health Board or their GP as they will be contacted by telephone or letter when it is their turn to be vaccinated.”