Alyn and Deeside CLP backed nominee Keir Starmer wins race to be next Labour Party leader

Sir Keir Starmer has won the race to be the next leader of the Labour Party.

Starmer, who was backed by the Alyn and Deeside constituency Labour Party won on the first round of votes with 56.2 percent.

Angela Rayner will be appointed as the new deputy leader.

Jeremy Corbyn said he would step down last December after Labour’s defeat in the winter General Election, with the party securing its lowest number of seats since 1935.

It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party. I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government. pic.twitter.com/F4X088FTYY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 4, 2020

Mark Drakeford, Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister of Wales has led the congratulations for Keir Starmer in Wales following his election as the new leader of the UK Labour Party.

He also urged the party to unite behind the new leadership team in order to win the public’s trust and permission to govern across the UK.

Mark Drakeford, Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister of Wales said:

“I send warm congratulations from Wales to Keir on his election as leader of the Labour Party.

“Keir becomes leader at a critical time for our country. His leadership in Parliament will be crucial in the coming months as we respond to the Coronavirus outbreak and then as we seek to build the more equal and just society that must surely follow.

“When this is over there can be no going back to business as usual. The crisis has shown it cannot be solved by market forces but by people coming together to act in the common cause. The people we are relying on to save our lives are not those who take home six-figure bonuses but are some of the least well-paid in the land.

Labour leadership election result: STARMER 275,780 (56.21%)

LONG-BAILEY 135,218 (27.56%)

NANDY 79,597 (16.22%) Starmer wins on first round — Number Cruncher Politics UK (@NCPoliticsUK) April 4, 2020

“The economy we create when coronavirus is over must deliver a fairer and more equal society, in which the rewards match the responsibilities we ask people to carry out.

“I know that in Keir, we have a UK Labour leader who will continue to stand up for Wales’ interests and support the work of the Welsh Labour Government in delivering for the people of Wales.

“I also extend the best wishes from everyone in Welsh Labour to Angela on her election as Deputy Leader. Her energy and compassion will be an asset to the party and I look forward to campaigning with her across Wales in the years ahead.

“Now the election is over, our party must come together to face the challenges that all too clearly lay ahead of us. United and focused we will win the public’s trust and in time, their permission to govern across the UK.”