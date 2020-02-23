Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sargeant fronting initiative to promote and celebrate Wales’ wonderful breweries

Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sargeant paid a visit to Wrexham Lager recently to learn more about their brewing process.

Jack is the chair of the Cross Party Group on Beer and Pubs at the National Assembly for Wales which aims promote locally produced beers.

The Wrexham brewing company is the oldest in Wales and produces a product that is loved across the world.

Along with Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths, he presented Wrexham Lager with a certificate to mark the occasion from the Beer and Pubs group who celebrate the growing number of breweries and the contribution pubs make to our communities.

Jack Sargeant AM said: “​​It was a real pleasure to see first hand the brewing process and hear about the ambitious plans the company have to expand.

“​Their beer was excellent and it is clear that they are passionate about what they produce.

“​As chair of the CPG on Beer and Pubs, I am keen to celebrate and promote locally produced beers across Wales and I am extremely pleased that Wrexham Lager became only the second brewer to receive our certificate.

Lesley Griffiths added: “​​Jack is fronting an excellent initiative aimed at promoting and celebrating Wales’ wonderful breweries. ”

“​​I’m delighted Wrexham Lager is part of the campaign. The iconic beverage is synonymous with the town and does a fantastic job representing Wrexham on both the national and international stage. ”