Police say a person has been killed after being hit by a train near Towyn

A person has died after being hit between Rhyl and Abergele early this morning.

British Transport Police said they were called just before 6.30am this morning to reports of a casualty on the tracks in Towyn.

“Paramedics also attended however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” A spokesperson said.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service, said it was called at 6:35am to the incident between Ty Gwyn Chalet and Caravan Park, Towyn Road, Towyn. “We responded with two rapid response vehicles and an emergency ambulance.”

All train lines have reopened after being closed for several hours.

