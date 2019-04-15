Airbus FC joins forces with Cheshire College to launch a new Scholarship Programme

Newly promoted Welsh Premier League Football Club, Airbus UK Broughton FC have joined forces with a college to launch a prestigious football scholarship programme for 16-19 year olds.

Young athletes studying at Cheshire College – South & West will be selected for the scholarship programme, which will commence in September 2019.

Unlike many other football or sports scholarships, in which all players must study a Diploma in Sport, selected players will be able to choose any academic or vocational course at the College.

The programme will be delivered by Jason Doggett, Sports Lecturer and Academy Co-ordinator, at the College, alongside Lee Starkey, Airbus UK Broughton FC Academy Director.

Players will train five times per week, including conditioning and sports massage, as well as representing Airbus UK Broughton FC in their respective league competitions.

Jonathan Williams the Club’s General Manager said: “We are delighted to partner with Cheshire College – South & West and to announce this exciting new scholarship programme.

Our Football Academy has been constantly thriving for 15 years and now consists of nearly 200 players, with a great mix of boys and girls between the ages of eight to eighteen.

During the past two years we have had more than 16 academy players make an appearance for our first team. This is a credit to our coaching team and really showcases the high standards of the Football Academy.’’

Airbus UK Broughton Football Club’s Academy Director Lee Starkey added: “Both the academic programme and the professional sporting opportunities offered by the College will create fantastic prospects for our academy players.

Our partnership will continue to grow as our talented coaches deliver the programme to the College’s learners.

I look forward to working with Gareth and the College and I am excited to see how the Academy players develop over the upcoming year.”

The scholarship programme will encourage learners to express themselves creatively and extend their skills by promoting a positive culture of competition, teamwork and dedication.

Coaches will receive weekly updates on attendance, targets and college work from teachers and players will not be able to train or play in matches if the agreed targets are not being met.

Gareth Edwards, Assistant Director Public Services, Sport, ESOL, Travel and Tourism, at Cheshire College – South & West, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in gaining a football scholarship.

The learners are at the heart of everything we do here at College, so its vital that they are exposed to opportunities like this outside of their core study programme. It is inspiring to see young learners developing as sportsmen and women alongside gaining their formal qualifications.’’

For more information about the scholarship programme contact Jason Doggett on 01244 656555 or email jasondoggett@ccsw.ac.uk