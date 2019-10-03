Airbus Broughton back Clatterbridge Cancer Charity’s Big Lego Hospital build

Employees at Airbus’ site in Broughton have been contributing to the building of a new cancer hospital in Liverpool, one brick at a time.

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity’s scale Lego model of their under construction hospital has visited Airbus Broughton from 23 September to 7 October and has been accessible to the public.

Visitors to the model that has been housed in a clear shipping container outside the Broughton Wings Sports and Social club, and further into the site, have had an opportunity to buy a brick for as little as £1.

The cancer charity are hoping to raise £500,000 overall from the construction of the scale model and are also in a race to completion with the actual hospital in Liverpool.

[Donna Harrison, Ian Ogilvie and Josh Wilkes, an Airbus Supply Chain Higher Apprentice, discuss the scale model.]

The scale model of Clatterbridge Cancer Centre’s hospital will be one of the largest Lego structures in the UK when complete and will be displayed in the new hospital to mark the contributions of those that funded the new building.

Ian Ogilvie, Development Manager, Clatterbridge Cancer Charity said: “It’s fantastic that we are able to host The Big LEGO Brick Hospital at Airbus’ site in Broughton and give their employees an opportunity to contribute to the building of a Lego brick replica of Liverpool’s first specialist cancer hospital.

It’s an ambitious project, but we are sure our dedicated supporters and the people of the region will support us with enthusiasm and generosity.”

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity are one of Airbus’ five charity partners in Broughton, as part of the company’s Charity Challenge, and they were selected by an employee vote at the Flintshire site.

Donna Harrison, Airbus Supply Chain Business Improvement Manager, said: “I am really pleased that Airbus is supporting one of the five charity partners for Charity Challenge by hosting Clatterbridge Cancer Charity’s scale hospital.

Having the model here has given us an opportunity to raise awareness about the excellent work that takes place at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.”

Find out more about the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity’s fundraising appeal and how to buy a brick online here.