Airbus awarded GOLD for its support of Armed Forces members in the workplace.

Airbus has been gold for the way it supports the Armed Forces in the workplace.

The Ministry of Defence has announced that Airbus is one of 33 organisations to receive the Ministry’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award.

The ERS Gold Awards recognise employers who actively support the Armed Forces community in their workplace and also encourage others to follow their lead.

Airbus which signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2015 has been awarded gold, the MOD’s highest badge of honour having demonstrated outstanding support for those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

The award scheme, which attracts entries from companies in every part of the country and in the private and public sectors, has seen a rapid increase in participation since it launched in 2014.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:

“These companies have shown the gold standard of commitment to supporting members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

They have taken meaningful steps to ensure the Defence community are not disadvantaged by the sacrifice they make in helping keep this country safe.

The actions of these employers make it crystal clear that regardless of size, location, or sector, employing people with military skills is good for business.”

Airbus supports the UK military not only by supplying aircraft such as they A330 Voyager and the A400M, but also by helping staff who volunteer as reservists serve their country.

Being a reservist has broadened the scope of both my personal and professional development. My role as a reconnaissance soldier has strengthened my leadership, teamwork and interpersonal skills to name just a few. Along the journey, Airbus has supported me every step of the way, with additional annual leave allowance for military training and a supportive attitude to the reservist community as a whole. Process Manager at Airbus Broughton, Ryan McAnerney, volunteers for the Queen's Own Yeomanry regiment based in Chester

As a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, Airbus grants employees additional paid leave to participate in annual training and mobilisation activities and is also a long term advocate of national military-friendly initiatives, such as Armed Forces and Reserves days.

Last year, Airbus piloted a Military Work Experience programme which offers current service members the opportunity to spend a month working in a civilian environment before leaving the armed forces, helping them readjust to life outside the military.