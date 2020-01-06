Airbus and US based Spirit Airline sign off 100 plane order worth around £8bn

U.S.-based Spirit Airlines has finalised the purchase of 100 A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

The initial deal worth around £8bn – at list price – was struck in October between the two parties.

The airline is set to buy a mix of A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo – as it looks to meet its future fleet requirements.

Spirit is based in South Florida and is the fastest-growing airline in the United States, with flights throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

The airline will announce an engine selection at a later date.

Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the best-selling A320neo Family, comprising the A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo, will deliver a fuel-burn reduction of approximately 20% as well as 50 percent less noise compared to previous generation aircraft, thanks to incorporating the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets.

Firm orders worldwide for the A320neo Family now have surpassed 7,300 from more than 110 global customers Airbus said.