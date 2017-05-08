Air Ambulance Attends Incident In Connah’s Quay

Police and the ambulance service, including the Wales Air Ambulance, are attending an incident in Connah’s Quay late this afternoon.

The air ambulance landed just before 5pm in Connah’s Quay, and left at 5:50pm. The helicopter arrived at the Royal Stoke University Hospital’s major trauma centre at 6:08pm.

In police activity that is believed to be related to the air ambulance attendance, multiple units have been seen in and around River View off Bryn Road.

The air ambulance has landed on the grounds of Golftyn Primary School, with police conducting investigations at a single property on River View.

North Wales Police are yet to release any statement or comment however, Connah’s Quay Councillor Andy Dunbobbin told Deeside.com he saw the Air Ambulance about to land near Golftyn Primary school and quickly made his way to the scene fearing children may be involved in an accident.

Cllr Dunbobbin said: