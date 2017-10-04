Pedestrian hit by car near Morrisons in Connah’s Quay

Picture: Josh Bryan

North Wales Police say they were called to reports that a woman had been hit by a car near Morrisons in Connah’s Quay at 3.22pm.

Update: The ambulance service has said “A woman has been taken by road to the Countess of Chester Hospital.” No news on the extent of her injuries as yet.

Connah’s Quay Councillor Andy Dunbobbin said on twitter” Hearing 2 been arrested on suspicion in Pinewood Ave. Fantastic response by NWP”

The air ambulance lifted off from scene at around 4.35pm and is heading back to the Welshpool base.

Joe has told us: “Police Incident’ signs up on Maesgwyn Avenue, Connah’s Quay. 3 Police cars, road shut and someone on the floor ”

Charlotte said: “Happened just before my children and I walked round the corner. Whoever was driving the car has driven off!!!! Hope the poor lady is ok”

One person who was close by said police were looking for the occupants of the car involved in collision.

Offending car literally behind my house. I’ve been assisting the police for the last hour. Andy. pic.twitter.com/z17IoEs1Bo — Labour 4 Golftyn (@Labour4Golftyn) October 4, 2017

A spokesperson for the Wales Ambulance Service has said;

‘We were called at shortly before 3.30pm this afternoon to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Ffordd Llanarth, Connah’s Quay.

A crew in an emergency ambulance is currently at the scene.’