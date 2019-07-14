News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Air Ambulance attends collision in Broughton

Published: Sunday, Jul 14th, 2019
Further Update: North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A5104 roundabout near to Airbus, Broughton this afternoon.

More here: http://www.deeside.com/police-appeal-for-witnesses-following-a-serious-collision-on-a5104-in-broughton/

Update: The air ambulance has left the scene. Investigation work is now taking place.

Original information below.

An air ambulance has been called to a collision in Broughton, Richard – who sent the picture below – said, “Air Ambulance landed in Broughton roundabout all traffic at standstill.”

Police have said officers are dealing with a collision on the A5104 Chester Road roundabout in Broughton.

Police first reported the incident just after 3.30pm. 

“We are asking all vehicles to avoid the area if possible as traffic is building.”

A large number of emergency vehicles, including forensic collision investigation units, two ambulances and a first response vehicle as pictured, are at the incident which is understood to involve a car and a motorcycle.  

[Picture: Jack Reece]

Latest traffic report for that area states:

“Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to accident on A5104 Chester Road at St Mary’s Way. Near the roundabout.”

[Video and Main Image: Jack Reece]

