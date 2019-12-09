Afon Spa launched new beauty range at annual Christmas pamper evening

Deeside Leisure Centre based Afon Spa launched a new beauty range during its annual Christmas Pamper evening recently.

During the evening guests enjoyed complimentary use of the Thermal Suite, nibbles and a glass of prosecco upon arrival (complete with homemade Christmas cake!), an exclusive Christmas prize draw, and relaxing 20 minute spa treatments including a warming back massage and energising facial.

Different products were displayed on the night, including some of the Spa’s in-house aromatherapy products as well as its brand new range of Buddha Beauty products.

Yen Leung, Spa and Fitness Officer for Aura Wales, thanks all those who helped to make the evening a success, she said: “This year’s event proved to be our most successful to date. The night was jam packed with new customers coming to use our spa facilities, whilst exploring our new Buddha Beauty range.

The feedback from customers and colleagues was amazing and we are already talking about next year’s event.

The whole Afon Spa team would like to thank everyone for their continued support and we are so excited to see what the New Year brings!”

To find our more about Afon Spa, please visit www.aura.wales/afonspa