Affordable housing plans for Mynydd Isa receive green light as councillors say it will meet local need

An affordable housing development in Flintshire has been given the green light after councillors said it would help to meet the local demand.

Clwyd Alyn Housing Association applied to build 56 new homes on an area of overgrown land on Mold Road in Mynydd Isa in July this year.

It said the proposals would address the “high demand” for social rent and affordable ownership properties in the village, which lies between Mold and Buckley.

Seven letters of objection were received by Flintshire Council ahead of a planning committee meeting held this afternoon (Wednesday, 2 December).





The comments included one person who claimed it would provide an “excess” of affordable housing, which would go to people from outside the area.

However, the majority of councillors chose to support the scheme.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning said: “The application is submitted by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association and aims to provide 100 per cent affordable homes.

“It’s aiming to provide for local need and this is backed by our own figures provided by the housing strategy team for the Mynydd Isa and Mold area.

“Members will note that the proposed mix of the site has been questioned by some because it doesn’t represent a social mix.

“The report points out quite clearly that within the Mynydd Isa area, most of the properties there are owner occupied properties and there’s a dearth of affordable rented accommodation in that particular location.

“This application will correct the imbalance that exists there currently.”

Some committee members raised concerns about the loss of trees at the site, which the council acknowledged were “good quality specimens”.

But officers said their loss would be offset by planting new trees, as well as being outweighed by the social benefits.

Cllr Bernie Attridge was also among those who backed the scheme.

He said: “I support the application and the need for affordable houses in that location.

“As Cllr Bithell said, this isn’t about snobbery from people that don’t want social housing near their properties – this is about a need in that area.”

The proposals were approved by eleven votes to three at the end of the debate.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).