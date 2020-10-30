Affordable housing development in Mostyn receives green light despite objections

Plans to create 20 new affordable homes in a village in Flintshire have been given the green light, despite objections from nearby residents.

Wates Residential applied to build on land currently used for parking at Ffordd Pandarus in Mostyn in December last year.

The proposals form part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme, which is aimed at constructing 500 new affordable homes across the county by 2021.

Some neighbours raised concerns about the impact on their well-being, as well as on road safety in the area.





Local councillor Patrick Heesom also said he believed the site was being overdeveloped.

However, most members of the local authority’s planning committee chose to approve the scheme at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, October 28.

Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning and public protection, said: “There is a need for this type of accommodation in the county and in the Mostyn area.

This particular proposal seeks to meet those needs in that location.

“I’ve read with interest the comments that have been made, both by the local member and communications from local residents.

“Twenty properties on this site doesn’t seem to be overdevelopment to me with all due respect.”

He added: “In a number of cases throughout the county we’ve chosen derelict garage sites such as this that are no longer particularly needed or in demand.

“We’ve demolished those dilapidated garages and built on those sites to provide useful housing for people who need it.”

Last September, permission was granted for a smaller development of ten properties under the same project at nearby Ffordd Hiraethog.

A total of 11 letters were received against the latest scheme raising objections over the loss of parking land and green space.

Cllr Heesom attempted to have the discussion of the application deferred due to a number of outstanding issues he claimed had not been addressed, but committee members voted to proceed with the debate.

Addressing his colleagues, he said: “I think it’s most unfortunate the decision being made today.

“I would just point out that the mover of the motion to approve the proposals as they stand did actually make reference to overdevelopment.

“That space there is very constrained and very limited and there is a question as to whether these apartments can be fitted into that.

“I still dispute that and I think it remains to be seen whether this does get approved.”

The committee voted by 15 votes to one to approve the plans at the end of the debate, with only Cllr Heesom against and one abstention.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).