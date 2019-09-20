News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 near Brynford now clear following earlier delays due to a collision

Published: Friday, Sep 20th, 2019
Update: Vehicles have been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

Earlier Report: There are delays on a stretch of the westbound A55 near Brynford due to a collision.

Traffic is queuing due to the crash involving two vehicles on the A55 between J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J31 A5151 (Caerwys). 

There is around three miles of tailbacks to the Halkyn turn off, delays are quoted at around 20 minutes. 

