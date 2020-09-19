Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 19th Sep 2020

Updated: Sat 19th Sep

A55 in Flintshire closed overnight following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A section of the westbound A55 in Flintshire remains closed following a collision which happened in the early hours of this morning.

Police closed the road between from  J33 for Northop and J32 Halkyn Westbound at 1.20 AM – drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Wales has said a diversion is in operation:

(Note location has changed from the initial Traffic Wales tweet, traffic reported now stats closure is between J33 and J32)

Police issued an update on social media at 1.20am (Saturday) stating:

“Please be aware that the A55 at J33a for Mold will be closed westbound for the foreseeable time due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to (Halkyn Travelodge). Road closed around 01:20, confirmed to be further West of J33A. Note change of location.”

 

No more details as yet.

 



