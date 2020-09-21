Person taken to hospital following “police incident’ on A55 in Flintshire

Update: Traffic Wales has said all lanes are back open on the A55 at Northop following a “police incident.”

The air ambulance left the scene at 2.50pm landing at Wrexham Maelor Hospital just a few minutes later.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.23pm this afternoon, Monday 21 September, to an incident on the A55 at Northop.

We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient is being conveyed to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

All lanes of the A55 have since reopened.

Earlier report: A section of the A55 in Flintshire is closed in both directions due to a ‘police incident.’

The road is closed from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

An air ambulance was spotted landing on open ground near the Northop turn off at around 2pm.

On Twitter, Keith Freeburn said: “Very heavy traffic going into North Wales A55 near Northop/Flint turn off. Air ambulance just landed in nearby field. Hope everyone’s ok”

Matthew sent us a video of the air ambulance landing:

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Road was closed at around 14:00 and an air ambulance is on scene.”