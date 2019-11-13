News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 Eastbound on slip road at Northop closed due to ‘dangerous fault’

Published: Wednesday, Nov 13th, 2019
The on-slip to Junction 33A on the A55 Northop Hall travelling eastbound has been temporarily closed due to a dangerous fault.

A lamp has come loose above the road and appears to be hanging by the wires.

Traffic Wales say it is currently being dealt with “as a matter of urgency.”

They have thanked drivers for their patience.

Latest traffic report states:

“Entry ramp closed due to emergency repairs on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33A (Northop Hall West).

Traffic officers have closed the entry slip to fix the overhead light.”

