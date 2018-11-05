A548 between Bagillt and Greenfield reopens following earlier collision

Update: The A548 between Bagillt and Greenfield has reopened following earlier collison.

Earlier report: Police have said the A548 westbound between Bagillt and Greenfield currently closed due to a crash.

Officers are asking road users to find an alternative route.

A548 westbound between #Bagillt and #Greenfield currently closed due to an RTC, please use alternative routes for the time being, thank you. pic.twitter.com/zgsMHCRtdo — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 5, 2018

A witness said one of the cars is situated exactly at the junction to Bagillt High Street.

Latest traffic report for the area states the A548 is fully closed:

“A548 both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident from Dock Road (Greenfield) to High Street (Bagillt). Affecting traffic travelling between Deeside and Prestatyn.”

