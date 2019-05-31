A540 Parkgate Road closed following a collision

The A540 Parkgate Road is currently closed to traffic while emergency service attend to a two-vehicle collision.

The incident was first reported by traffic monitoring website INRIX at around 2.50pm.

Cheshire Police tweeted:

The A540 Parkgate Road is currently shut from Shotwick Lane to the A5117 while emergency services attend a two vehilce collision. — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) May 31, 2019

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident , two cars involved on A540 Parkgate Road both ways from Capenhurst Lane to A494. Near Hazels Farm B&B.

Where: Both directions A540 from A540 / Capenhurst Lane to A494 / A540 / A5117”