A540 Parkgate Road closed following a collision

Published: Friday, May 31st, 2019
The A540 Parkgate Road is currently closed to traffic while emergency service attend to a two-vehicle collision.

The incident was first reported by traffic monitoring website INRIX at around 2.50pm.

Cheshire Police tweeted: 

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident , two cars involved on A540 Parkgate Road both ways from Capenhurst Lane to A494. Near Hazels Farm B&B.
Where: Both directions A540 from A540 / Capenhurst Lane to A494 / A540 / A5117”

 

