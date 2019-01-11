News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A540 near Neston has reopened this morning after it was shut due to a lorry fire

Published: Friday, Jan 11th, 2019
The A540 Chester High Road near Neston has reopened this morning following an overnight closure.

An HGV trailer containing around 30 tonnes of food caught fire at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The road was closed to allow the fire service to deal with the blaze and debris to be cleared.

