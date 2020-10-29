A494 roadworks which have caused delays all week are set to last until late November

Roadworks which have caused delays on the eastbound A494 this week are set to last until late November.

Motorists heading eastbound along the A494 have been hit with lengthy delays during the morning rush hour this week due to a lane closure at Ewloe.

Street lighting cable refurbishment work is being carried out along the road between Ewloe and Queensferry.

The traffic volumes are monitored during the work to “ensure that disruption to the public is reduced as much as possible”





Traffic Wales have said: “The existing street lighting has reached the end of its design life and is no longer economical to maintain. Therefore the proposals are to replace the lighting cable network to avoid faults in the future.”

“The works will be carried out using a 24 hour lane one closure during this current period of low traffic flows to reduce the disruption to the public.”

“The traffic volumes will be continually monitored throughout the duration of the scheme to ensure that disruption to the public is reduced as much as possible.”

Work is being carried out using a lane one closure, “in some cases it will be possible to confine the work to the verge,” Traffic Wales has said.

It is scheduled to finish on November 22.