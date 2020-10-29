Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Oct 2020

Updated: Thu 29th Oct

A494 roadworks which have caused delays all week are set to last until late November

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks which have caused delays on the eastbound A494 this week are set to last until late November.

Motorists heading eastbound along the A494 have been hit with lengthy delays during the morning rush hour this week due to a lane closure at Ewloe.

Street lighting cable refurbishment work is being carried out along the road between Ewloe and Queensferry.

The traffic volumes are monitored during the work to “ensure that disruption to the public is reduced as much as possible”


Traffic Wales have said: “The existing street lighting has reached the end of its design life and is no longer economical to maintain. Therefore the proposals are to replace the lighting cable network to avoid faults in the future.”

“The works will be carried out using a 24 hour lane one closure during this current period of low traffic flows to reduce the disruption to the public.”

“The traffic volumes will be continually monitored throughout the duration of the scheme to ensure that disruption to the public is reduced as much as possible.”

Work is being carried out using a lane one closure, “in some cases it will be possible to confine the work to the verge,” Traffic Wales has said.

It is scheduled to finish on November 22.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Exams regulator recommends next summer’s GCSE exams should be scrapped in Wales

News

RSPCA Cymru fears for animals as lockdown cancels public events prompting more DIY firework displays

News

National ‘set of rules’ in Wales to replace local lockdown measures following two week fire break

News

Controversial plans for almost 100 new homes in village near Mold rejected amid widespread opposition

News

Welsh businesses urged to check their eligibility for lockdown grant funding

News

Third phase of Economic Resilience Fund is now open for applications

News

Wales reports 37 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours – the highest number in more than 6 months.

News

Animal rescue charity’s plea for help regarding former Flintshire animal sanctuary

News

Day Five – Deeside personal trainer’s advice for keeping fit during firebreak lockdown

News





Read 646,857 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn