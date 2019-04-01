A494 Mold bypass has reopened following earlier incident which saw a pedestrian struck by car

Update 9pm – A494 both ways re-opened, earlier accident investigation work from B5444 / Queens Lane (Bromfield Roundabout) to A541 (Wylfa roundabout). Investigation work has been completed following the accident earlier this evening. Recovery of the vehicles have now been completed too. Diversion: Local roads through Mold

Earlier report: The A494 Mold bypass remains closed this evening following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a car which failed to stop at the scene.

The incident happened at around 5pm when the male pedestrian stopped to help lorry driver whose vehicle has shed its load on the Mold by-pass between Bromfield and Wylfa Roundabouts.

The road was closed in both directions and diversions put in place as emergency services dealt with the collision.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage of the collision, the force initially said, “the driver of the offending vehicle left the scene.”

In a further appeal, police said, “The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with the pedestrian, has presented at a Police Station.

However we are still keen to speak with any potential witnesses to the collision and any dash-cam footage that may have been captured.

Please contact NWP quote X043729.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called at 5.06pm, a man in his fifties was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in “a stable condition”.