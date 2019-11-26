All lanes back open on the A494 at St Davids following earlier incident

Update: All lanes back open

Previous report: There is slow traffic on the A494 between A55 J34 (Ewloe) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) this morning.

We are told there has been an incident on the A494 on Aston Hill involving a motorcyclist.

The eyewitness has told us, “There is going to be massive tail backs in both directions but accident is on the side heading towards Queensferry.”

Traffic Wales say: “Heavy congestion in the area. There is currently a lane one closure in place. Traffic Officers are on scene.”

Top picture: archive image of the A494