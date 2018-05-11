independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Rare treat for Deeside aviation fans as giant RAF A400 pays a visit

Published: Friday, May 11th, 2018
A rare treat for aviation fans today as a giant RAF Airbus A400 Atlas military transporter was spotted doing circuits above Deeside.

The RAF heavyweight, call sign Ascot 475 – has been flying low over Hawarden airfield, and around Flintshire this afternoon.

Tristan Rochfort sent us this video of the plane at Airbus Broughton.

Described as the ‘the world’s most versatile airlifter’ – the A400 is capable of carrying 25-tonne loads over 2000 miles – it has been to Hawarden a couple of times before touching down at the airport.

Hawarden Air Cadets posted this video of the giant transporter – some of those in the air cadets may even get to fly the plane one day.

The wings for the military transporter aren’t however made in Broughton, Airbus Bristol has the honour of manufacturing them.

Track of the A400 flight path today.

[Main picture: Corinne Elizabeth Reynolds]

 

