Rare treat for Deeside aviation fans as giant RAF A400 pays a visit

A rare treat for aviation fans today as a giant RAF Airbus A400 Atlas military transporter was spotted doing circuits above Deeside.

The RAF heavyweight, call sign Ascot 475 – has been flying low over Hawarden airfield, and around Flintshire this afternoon.

Tristan Rochfort sent us this video of the plane at Airbus Broughton.

@DeesideDotCom Airbus A400M performing multiple fly pasts at Airbus Broughton pic.twitter.com/y6EstaZ3SX — Tristan Rochfort (@TristanRochfort) May 11, 2018

Described as the ‘the world’s most versatile airlifter’ – the A400 is capable of carrying 25-tonne loads over 2000 miles – it has been to Hawarden a couple of times before touching down at the airport.

Hawarden Air Cadets posted this video of the giant transporter – some of those in the air cadets may even get to fly the plane one day.

It’s not just the @Airbus Beluga we see around the airfield near our HQ – this @AirbusA400M has just done a few circuits! pic.twitter.com/ic13yM9gTq — Hawarden Air Cadets (@2247Hawarden) May 11, 2018

The wings for the military transporter aren’t however made in Broughton, Airbus Bristol has the honour of manufacturing them.

Track of the A400 flight path today.

[Main picture: Corinne Elizabeth Reynolds]