Rare treat for Deeside aviation fans as giant RAF A400 pays a visit

A rare treat for aviation fans today as a giant RAF Airbus A400 Atlas military transporter was spotted doing circuits above Deeside.
The RAF heavyweight, call sign Ascot 475 – has been flying low over Hawarden airfield, and around Flintshire this afternoon.
Tristan Rochfort sent us this video of the plane at Airbus Broughton.
@DeesideDotCom Airbus A400M performing multiple fly pasts at Airbus Broughton pic.twitter.com/y6EstaZ3SX
— Tristan Rochfort (@TristanRochfort) May 11, 2018
Described as the ‘the world’s most versatile airlifter’ – the A400 is capable of carrying 25-tonne loads over 2000 miles – it has been to Hawarden a couple of times before touching down at the airport.
Hawarden Air Cadets posted this video of the giant transporter – some of those in the air cadets may even get to fly the plane one day.
It’s not just the @Airbus Beluga we see around the airfield near our HQ – this @AirbusA400M has just done a few circuits! pic.twitter.com/ic13yM9gTq
— Hawarden Air Cadets (@2247Hawarden) May 11, 2018
The wings for the military transporter aren’t however made in Broughton, Airbus Bristol has the honour of manufacturing them.
Track of the A400 flight path today.
[Main picture: Corinne Elizabeth Reynolds]