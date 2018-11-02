A pensioner has died following a collision with car in Buckley on Wednesday

Police say a woman has sadly died following a collision with a vehicle in Buckley on Wednesday.

Shortly after 5:30pm on Wednesday, October 31st police were called to reports of a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Astra car in collision outside the Mai Kong takeaway on Chester Road.

The pedestrian, an 87-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in Stoke; however, sadly, she died yesterday evening (Thursday, November 1st).

Her next of kin have been informed.

Inspector Gareth Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly we are now investigating this incident as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and are interested to speak to anybody who may have been travelling along Chester Road around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam to contact us.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number W155597.