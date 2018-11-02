   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A pensioner has died following a collision with car in Buckley on Wednesday

Published: Friday, Nov 2nd, 2018
Share:

Police say a woman has sadly died following a collision with a vehicle in Buckley on Wednesday.

Shortly after 5:30pm on Wednesday, October 31st police were called to reports of a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Astra car in collision outside the Mai Kong takeaway on Chester Road.

The pedestrian, an 87-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in Stoke; however, sadly, she died yesterday evening (Thursday, November 1st).

Her next of kin have been informed.

Inspector Gareth Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly we are now investigating this incident as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses and are interested to speak to anybody who may have been travelling along Chester Road around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam to contact us.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number W155597.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Anger as mindless vandals torch outdoor classroom at Golftyn Primary school

Appeal to trace “car displaying a blue and red flashing light” driven along the A55

Nearly 70 jobs lost in Flint as Country Style Foods shuts down

Airbus’ Orchard Project Bears Fruit For Deeside Primary Schools

Appeal for witnesses after elderly pedestrian seriously injured in Buckley

Expectant mums urged to protect themselves and their unborn baby from flu

Calls for Welsh Government to commit an extra £25 million to councils for pothole repairs

Chester Road in Buckley has reopened following the earlier collision

Health secretary’s ‘simple mistake’ leaves staff and users of Queensferry disability day centre disappointed

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn